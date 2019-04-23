Emily Ratajkowski Is Dancing In A Tiny Bra, And Instagram Thinks She Looks Like Kendall Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski earmarked her supermodel status a long time ago. This doe-eyed brunette is now a bonafide A-Lister, although April 23 is seeing her compared to another one.

EmRata has updated her Instagram. The video shows Emily dancing along to what appears to be a track from The Weeknd. An indoor setting reminiscent of a parking lot seems to have taken on a makeshift studio – a freestanding camera is seen in the background alongside a handful of anonymous individuals. With her face and body on show though, there’s nothing incognito about Emily.

Waving her arms above her head and mouthing along to the music, Emily is seen jamming out before playfully looking into the camera as the clip ends. Toned-down as her outfit may be, it’s definitely setting pulses raising. A black sports bra and matching knee-length skirt are skintight – whether or not they are from Emily’s Inamorata clothing and swimwear line isn’t confirmed. The two-piece does, however, seem markedly similar to the Bedford bra and skirt set available on Inamorata’s website.

Comments do not appear to be centering around Emily’s style. They’re making a beeline for this model’s sultry looks. One user appeared to find Ratajkowski showing some resemblance to another high-profile model.

“You look like @kendalljenner a bit”

Interestingly, the comparison appears to have been made by an account named “beattheegg_to_be_famous.” In January, @worldrecordegg’s Instagram knocked Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner off her pedestal for receiving the most likes in Instagram history, per The Guardian.

Emily is not frequently compared to Kendall. While both are brunette, leggy, and known for their scantily-clad Instagram posts, Ratajkowski’s face is mostly considered unique. Likewise, Jenner. The two have, however, been spotted sharing a bowl of spaghetti, per Extra.

Emily has 22.5 million Instagram followers. A dedicated fanbase is likely behind today’s video racking up over 750,000 views within one hour of being posted. The video follows a series of raunchy snaps posted to Emily’s account over Easter. Her bunny-eared lingerie photos came complete with pink-tinted hair, thigh-high stockings, and a provocative black corset and thong. Kendall frequently takes to Instagram in lingerie, but this year has not seen any bunny-centric updates from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Ratajkowski is followed by Kendall on Instagram (and she follows the Calvin Klein model back). EmRata’s account is also followed by Bella Thorne, Priyanka Chopra and fellow models, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, and Olivia Culpo. Today’s video does not appear to have received any celebrity comments. Then again, with it only being an hour old, that may well change.