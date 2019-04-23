Olivia Culpo Goes Braless Under Denim Dress At Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party

Olivia Culpo stunned over the weekend as she hit up her pal, Gigi Hadid’s, big birthday bash, which had a fun denim themed dress code.

According to The Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo arrived at the party wearing an oversize denim dress, which resembled a large jacket and zipped up the front.

The Sports Illustrated model had the zipper lowered so that her bare shoulder was on full display, revealing that she was going braless under the ensemble.

Culpo added to the outfit by sporting a pair of knee-high sparkling, silver boots, and completed the look with a thick, jeweled necklace and matching large, hoop earrings.

The former Miss Universe winner had her long, dark hair thrown up into a high ponytail on top of her head, and donned a full face of makeup for the outing.

Olivia sported a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes for the event. She also wore shimmering eye shadow, pink blush, and a berry lip color on her plump pout.

Culpo had her fingernails painted white, and carried her phone in one had as she smiled while attending the event, which honored her friend, and fellow model, Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday.

The outing came just days after Olivia Culpo’s former boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, took to social media to slam his former love.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amendola took to his Instagram account over the weekend to bash Culpo, whom he claims is all about her image, and loves getting attention on the internet.

Danny added that Olivia would often get angry with him for not posting photos of her on his social media accounts, which he says he doesn’t like to do, because it invades his privacy.

In the now-deleted post, the football player admits that he’s made mistakes, but claims that the model is “f***ed up too.”

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, even telling his followers that the couple’s intimate life together was “f***ing crazy.”

Amendola later referenced Culpo’s recent sighting with Zedd at Coachella.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f**ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola ended the rant, which he had tagged Culpo in before deleting the message.

Olivia Culpo has not publicly responded to Danny Amendola’s comments.