Scarlett Johansson Shines With Lots Of Leg, A Lot Of Cleavage, Infinity Rings At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

The ladies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were truly showing their affinity for infinity at the premiere.

On Friday, Avengers: Endgame will make its debut in theaters even though early showings will take place on Thursday night. Monday evening was something else entirely as the cast and crew of the film attended the world premiere of Marvel’s next big hit in Los Angeles, and they came dressed to stun. Scarlett Johansson was there, of course, and she showed that Black Widow is a force to be reckoned with on screen and on the purple/red carpet.

With the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the happenings in the film are now out there and whispers could get out. The embargo on all reviews expires early on Tuesday evening and people will have to do whatever they can to avoid spoilers and finding out what happens before they see it.

As of now, though, fans are focused on the cast of the film as they walked the purple carpet in Los Angeles. It was a huge moment for fans to watch their heroes attend what is being seen as the biggest comic book movie of all time, but it didn’t hurt that they looked incredible, too.

Scarlett Johansson donned a silver Versace dress, as reported by Pop Sugar, and there was no neckline to really be found.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

When the femme fatale of the Avengers spun around, there was even less dress to be seen as her flowery back tattoo was on display for everyone to revel in.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Whenever Johansson would pose in a certain stance or make a walk up and down the purple carpet, the Avenger showed a lot of leg, too. The thigh-high split was very daring but seemed to fit in perfectly with her look for the big evening.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

While the beauty shined in her Versace dress, there were many who could not get over what was resting on her hand. Yes, she had a Jimmy Choo clutch in her hand, but the jewelry adorning the back of her left hand was a sight to behold also.

Fans of Marvel Comics and the movies know that one of the most powerful possessions in the entire universe is the Infinity Gauntlet. As of right now in the films, the sadistic and evil Thanos has it as his own, and it was the weapon used to wipe out half of existence.

Scarlett Johansson thought it was only fitting to have her own version of the Infinity Gauntlet on display, and it was amazing.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Fans around the world want to know what is going to happen in Avengers: Endgame and they only have a couple of short days to wait. Luckily, they have other events going on to keep their attention, and the world premiere had Scarlett Johansson amazing the entire world with her incredible outfit and infinity jewelry.