Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Shows Off Incredible Legs In White Bikini

Nadine Leopold is making the best of the golden hour, capturing glowing shots to share with her legion of Instagram followers. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to post a radiant photo of herself in a white bikini, one that puts her legs on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the Austrian beauty is standing on a balcony while wearing high-rise bikini bottoms that rest high on her frame, highlighting the contrast between her svelte waist and powerful hips and enhancing her body’s natural curves. Because the bikini bottoms are very high-cut, their sides also sit high on her figure, accentuating her already long, slender legs. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini is from a Coco & Nuts collection.

The 25-year-old model teamed her bikini bottoms with a balloon-sleeve top by Atoir which boasts a colorful print in a summery palette. The sleeves of the top reach down to her forearm, ballooning all the way up to her shoulders in an elegant, flowy fashion.

Leopold is using both of her hands to hold the railing as she stands tall. She has one leg propped to one side in a way that further highlights her body’s natural slenderness and curvature.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept back and styled down as it falls over her shoulders, onto her back. She has her head tilted back as she offers her face up to the sun, keeping her eyes closed in a contemplative expression. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, favoring a natural look.

The post, which Leopold shared with her 626,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,600 likes and dozens of comments within just a few minutes of having been posted. Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to compliment her outfit.

“So gorgeous, love, love the outfit,” one user wrote, enthusiastic in their praise for Nadine.

“Pretty cute lady,” another admirer chimed in.

As Harper’s Bazaar previously pointed out, Nadine Leopold walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018. In addition to the high-profile runway shows, the Austrian model has fronted fashion campaigns for brands like River Island and Botkier. As far as beauty tips go, the first thing Leopold does in the morning is drink hot water with lemon, per an interview she conducted with The Fashion Spot.