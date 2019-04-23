Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Online

Tottenham Hotspur looks to move ahead of Chelsea if they can beat Brighton & Hove Albion, who are merely looking for survival, at Spurs' new stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that his team’s next two matches will determine whether the Spurs remain in line for UEFA Champions League qualification or drop out of the English Premier League top four, according to the BBC.

A win for the Spurs puts them three points ahead of Chelsea in third place. The two clubs are now tied with 67 points, per Sky Sports. Fortunately, Tottenham’s next opponent, 17th-place Brighton & Hove Albion FC, has not won an away match over Tottenham since 1981. In the last 15 meetings between the two clubs, the Seagulls have won only twice and managed only three draws. In fact, in only their second year back in the top flight after a 14-year absence, Brighton & Hove Albion are merely desperate for any points at all to keep them out of the drop zone, as they travel to the Spurs’ new stadium for the match that will live stream on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new, 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, on Tuesday, April 23.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time. And in the United States, fans can catch a live stream of the crucial game at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Spurs-Seagulls showdown starts at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 24, India Standard Time.

The Tuesday match will be only the fourth at the newly opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the Spurs will be looking to continue the trend set in those first three matches at their new home. Per Soccerway, Tottenham has not only won all of their first three games there, but they also have yet to concede a single a goal, outscoring opponents 7-0, including a dramatic, 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in a Champions League quarterfinal match.

The prospects of another clean sheet look favorable. Brighton has not put the ball in the net at all since their March 17 FA Cup quarterfinal at Millwall. The Seagulls have not scored a goal since, in six matches, including five in the league and a Cup semifinal defeat to Manchester City, per Soccerway.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris returns from an injury for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

