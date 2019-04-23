‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Brie Larson Goes Braless In Sexy Low-Cut Silk Dress For Movie Premiere

While actress Brie Larson may play the role of a superhero in the wildly popular film Avengers:Endgame, she also plays the role of a style icon to her fans in real life. Over the past few weeks, Larson has been flooding her social media pages with photos from various Hollywood events — and every time, she’s killing the fashion game. In her latest Instagram post, Brie looks incredible in a sexy silk dress.

In a series of two photos and one video, the 29-year-old stuns followers while posing in a custom Celine gown. In one image, fans are treated to an up-close-and-personal view of Brie in the low-cut silky dress. The actress poses against a concrete wall as she looks into the camera with a face full of beautiful makeup.

The photo, which is taken from the waist up, gives fans a glimpse of Brie’s cleavage while she goes braless in the stunning shot. The purple dress dips down just below Larson’s breasts, and the stunner accessorizes the look with a pair of dangling turquoise earrings. So far, this particular photo has earned the Captain Marvel star a ton of attention, attracting over 1.3 million likes as well as more than 14,000 comments.

Some of Brie’s famous friends, such as Miley Cyrus, even commented on the post to compliment Larson’s risque look. “Nips,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote on the post. Most of Larson’s other fans took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks.

“She’s gorgeous and I’m in love,” one follower wrote.

“CAN YOU JUST LET US BREATHE?” a second supporter on social media asked in all caps.

“Oh my god, you’re so gorgeous,” a third admirer remarked.

Prior to the sexy close-up, Larson shared a photo of her full gown with fans. In this particular Instagram post, the actress poses against the same concrete wall and strikes a sultry posture. This time, followers get a full view of Larson’s stunning outfit — one that hugs her beautiful figure, and features a large slit on the side.

“Thank you @celine and @ireneneuwirth for the custom gown and jewelry for #AvengerEndgame premiere,” Larson wrote in the caption attached to this post.

Like her other post, this one also earned the Oscar-winner rave reviews, garnering over 900,000 likes as well as 4,400-plus comments. The last post in the series is a video of Brie sharing a better look at her beautiful jewelry. She showcased four different rings, as well as a gold bracelet and daring earrings.

Fans can catch Brie in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26.