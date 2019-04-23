Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Twin In Matching Outfits At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Fans may need to wait until April 25 for the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame, but Hollywood’s elite has gotten a head start. Last night’s World Premiere event proved star-studded, although one celebrity couple appears to have stolen the spotlight.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s April 22 attendance at the Los Angeles Convention Center marks their red carpet debut as a couple, E News! reports. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and his author fiancée proved every inch the loving couple at the event, and it manifested from their smiles to their outfits. Pratt’s bulked-up physique came sharply dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and shimmer-effect gray tie. The latter formed somewhat of a “twinning” effect with Schwarzenegger’s gown – Katherine’s ruched dress appeared to be made of the same material.

As one of Hollywood’s newer couples, Chris and Katherine have been dominating headlines for their fast-moving relationship. In February 2018, Chris announced his split from Scary Movie actress Anna Faris. Their six-year marriage ended in a high-profile divorce that Faris has since referred to as causing “embarrassment,” per ET Online. Appearing to move on swiftly, Pratt started dating Schwarzenegger in the summer of 2018. On January 14, 2019, Chris announced the couple’s engagement via social media.

Chris and Katherine appear to have wasted no time in planning their wedding. In March, Katherine spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding the pending nuptials.

“I mean, I feel like we’re all really involved in wedding planning. I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I’m very involved, [Chris is] very involved so it’s a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].”

Whirlwind relationships are hardly novel in Hollywood. While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement collapsed, others have proven more successful. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are now husband and wife following a rapid-moving romance. Chris and Katherine flaunt their affection less provocatively than the Biebers, but they aren’t above taking to social media to keep fans abreast. Their matching outfits also follow a trend frequently seen with celebrity couples. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have worn matching denim on the red carpet. David and Victoria Beckham have done it in leathers. A touch more toned-down, but nonetheless throwing out a “his ‘n’ hers” vibe, this couple’s Avengers: Endgame appearance is marking more than just the movie’s launch.

The premiere was also attended by Miley Cyrus, alongside Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Brie Larson.