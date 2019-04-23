‘Morning Psycho’ Joe Embraces ‘Loyal Viewer’ Trump’s Attacks With Hilarious Segment

Donald Trump attacked the media on Tuesday morning, pointing his ire at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. But rather than lashing back at the president, Joe embraced the insults in a segment on his show Morning Joe that poked fun at Trump’s anger by addressing their “loyal viewer” with a cheerful greeting.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump went on an epic tweetstorm, attacking everyone from “Morning Psycho (Joe)” to Twitter itself.

“Sorry to say but @foxandfriends is by far the best of the morning political shows on television. It rightfully has BY FAR the highest ratings, not even close. Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped get me elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time, has nosedived, too Angry Dumb and Sick,” he wrote on Twitter. “A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse. CNN has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN!”

Scarborough appeared on a segment titled “Joe embraces nickname from loyal Morning Joe viewer” in which he speaks to Trump directly. First, the host addressed Trump’s tweet by pointing out that the president has called the network so unimportant that it wasn’t necessary in his run for president to gain their support. Now, he is saying that CNN was instrumental in helping him get elected.

Scarborough joked that if he could get people elected Mit Romney and John Huntsman would have been president.

The host then talked about Trump’s claim that the media picks on him despite the fact that the country is experiencing a strong economy. The president believes this should afford him positive coverage regardless of anything else going on. Scarborough thanked Trump for watching the show and joked that he should flex his muscles for the president because he was feeling very powerful at the moment.

Scarborough then asked the producers to change the chyron to reflect his new title, at which point the show ran a lower-third title reading “Morning Psycho Responds to Faithful Viewer.”

Meanwhile, Mika Brzezinski repeatedly rolled her eyes in the background and quietly urged the president to stop watching the show because, she feels, it’s becoming a “sickness” for him.

“He just can’t quit us,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough is a frequent target for Trump’s attacks, but, as the show pointed out, their ratings have actually increased over the years that Trump has been president.