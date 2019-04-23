Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Yellow Bikini

Sabrina Carpenter is known as a singer, songwriter, and actress. However, she can add another title to her list: social media star. The 19-year-old boasts an incredible 16.7 million followers on Instagram.

The starlet got her start on Disney Channel, playing Maya Hart on the hit show Girl Meets World. Since then, she has gone on to star in another Disney Channel movie, Adventures in Babysitting as well as the hit movie The Hate U Give.

In addition to acting, the Pennsylvania native also has a flourishing music career. She released Can’t Blame A Girl For Trying in 2014, Eyes Wide Open in 2015, and Evolution in 2016. Her most recent album, Singular: Act I, was released this past November.

As one of the top 50 influencers on Instagram in the beauty and fashion sphere, the starlet had discussed with British Miss Vogue the use and impact of social media.

“It’s a privilege in a lot of ways and I strive to always post authentically about things that I’m passionate about. But also, I notice my fans are incredibly smart and witty. They really understand my humor, so I try not to take it so seriously.”

Though Sabrina often shares pictures from her Hollywood lifestyle on the social media site, she delighted fans by posting a picture of herself sunning in a backyard. She sported a yellow bikini that showcased her cleavage, in addition to simple makeup and a nude lip with pink undertones.

The picture won high praise, earning around 1.4 million likes and 10,800 comments.

However, Sabrina also often posts sillier pics that show her aforementioned dedication to authenticity.

The photo was from a picture while on holiday earlier this month in Brazil.

Though the starlet is working to mature from her Disney image, she confessed to Teen Vogue that working for the House of Mouse has been both a blessing and curse.

“I think everyone has to work hard but in different ways and I think certain things that maybe come easy to other people have come less easy to me. Which happens in a lot of different ways in our society. You know? So, I look at it like, I’m still very grateful even though I’ve had hard times with certain situations. Without Disney it would have been a very different journey.”

Sabrina Carpenter with her “Girl Meets World” costar Rowan Blanchard. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The singer is taking some well earned rest and relaxation after completing her Singular tour. The tour began on March 2 in Orlando and ended on March 11. The tour consisted of 22 shows total — six in Asia and 16 in North America.