Princess Diana’s Astrologer Conveys Thoughts On Duchesses Meghan & Kate

Astrologer Debbie Frank thinks Princess Diana would have helped Duchess Kate learn to 'relax.'

Debbie Frank, known as the astrologer to Princess Diana, is suggesting that the mother of Princes William and Harry would have loved both of her daughters-in-law, but would have viewed them as two very different people.

The Daily Mail says that in a recent interview, Frank shared her views on what Princess Diana would have thought of Duchesses Meghan and Kate. The princess’ confidante says that there are basic astrological incompatibilities between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton which show that the two have “little in common.”

Frank said that she believes that Princess Diana would have seen Duchess Meghan as a “showstopping firecracker” who is all about her “brand,” while Duchess Kate is “dignified” but needs to relax more. Frank adds that the princess would have made a great mother-in-law.

Frank says that Diana would have seen Meghan as a self-propelled force of nature, and Kate as a classic.

“Meghan is a complete firecracker of a girl — a throwback to the days of The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. We’ve got a big showstopper there. A huge contrast with Kate, who’s very elegant and very dignified.”

The astrologer says that if Princess Diana was still around, she would have helped both women ease into royal life.

Frank met Princess Diana in 1989 through a mutual friend when the royal was going through a rough time. The two women became close, and Frank advised her on love, life and more.

She says that other than the fact that both Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate married brothers who inherited a job, they have little in common. But Frank says that she believes that Princess Diana and Meghan Markle would have been a perfect fit because they are “similar people.”

But the astrologer believes that Duchess Kate would have benefitted the most from a relationship with her mother-in-law, who could have gently advised the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Kate’s a person who’s careful and cautious; she’s going to do things properly and slowly and think about them.”

Frank adds that over the years when she advised Princess Diana, she got to know Princes William and Harry, and they are also very different from each other, with the Duke of Cambridge being the more sensitive one who needs a “rock” like Kate Middleton.

She adds that Prince Harry is more of “a royal servant” who would like to do anything he can to make his wife happy, saying that he is “very devoted.”