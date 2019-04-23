Will Kyle Richards Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Feud With Lisa Vanderpump?

Kyle Richards is facing rumors of an exit from the series.

Kyle Richards endured a massive falling out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and longtime friend Lisa Vanderpump during the ninth season of the show but could the tension between them actually lead Richards to leave the Bravo TV reality show?

On April 22, Monsters and Critics shared a report with readers in which they posed the question to readers before suggesting that an exit wouldn’t make sense for the mother of four.

According to the report, Richards may no longer be speaking to Vanderpump but when it comes to the other women of the show, she appears to be on very good terms with them all. In fact, she was recently spotted at Coachella with Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.

The outlet also pointed out that with her sitcom, American Woman, canceled by Paramount Network, she would likely not want to leave her lucrative role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or the money she gets for appearing on the Bravo TV reality series.

Along with Vanderpump, Richards is one of the two remaining full-time cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although other cast members, including Camille Grammer and Kim Richards, are still seen on the show, they haven’t maintained full-time roles through each season as Richards and Vanderpump have.

In addition to rumors of a Richards’ exit, Vanderpump has also been facing rumors regarding her own potential exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, during an interview with People magazine months ago, Vanderpump denied the quitting reports and said that if she does decide to leave the show after Season 9, she will make a formal announcement.

“If I had quit, I would have said it,” Vanderpump said. “It wouldn’t be leaked on an outlet. Can we just trust that I would come up … I’ve never had a problem with kind of coming forward, speaking my mind.”

When the magazine then asked Vanderpump if she has plans to stay on the show through Season 10, she couldn’t confirm or deny her future plans with Bravo TV.

“It’s like saying am I going to a Christmas party next year,” she explained. “You don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical, really.”

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.