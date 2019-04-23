Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed For New Photos Of Birdie, Jessica’s Mom Tina Comes To Her Defense On Social Media

Jessica Simpson recently gave birth to her third child, a daughter that she named Birdie Mae Johnson. Over the weekend, Jessica shared new photos of her newborn daughter as well as photos of her family dressed up for Easter. While many fans were excited to see photos of Jessica and her family, some fans slammed the pop singer for the photos that she shared of newborn daughter Birdie.

According to Yahoo! News, two of the photos in particular had fans stirred up. In the photos, baby Birdie is shown in her bassinet. The newborn is wearing an adorable floral dress. In one of the photos, big sister Maxwell stands over the basinet wearing a matching floral dress. What has fans stirred up about the photos, though, is that baby Birdie appears to be sleeping on her stomach.

The American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines say that parents should place their newborns on their backs when sleeping, not their stomachs. This guideline is to help reduce the risk of SIDS.

Many commenters pointed this out to the singer in the photo comments. However, not all of the comments were negative and many fans defended the mom of three in the comments as well pointing out that there were people standing around the baby as the phots were snapped. Even Jessica’s mom, Tina, took to the comments to defend her daughter.

“We stood over her and placed her in that position for a picture only! Enjoy the preciousness! Happy Easter.”

Along with the controversial photos of Birdie in her bassinet, Jessica also shared a family photo of herself and husband Eric Johnson with their three children. In the photo, Jessica is wearing a blue floral dress while holding Birdie who is fast asleep in her mother’s arms. Big sister Maxwell stands beside her mom, smiling. Eric is holding the couple’s son, Ace, and both are dressed in blue.

Jessica captured the adorable family Instagram photo, “Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!”

The singer was very open about her pregnancy on social media, often giving fans updates. While this was her third pregnancy, Jessica wasn’t shy about the difficulties she struggled with throughout the months of pregnancy. She suffered from acid reflux as well as swollen feet, even posting a picture of the latter to Instagram and asking her followers for advice. She gave birth to Birdie back in March and has shared only a few photos of her baby girl since.