Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Hides Gabi Hookup From Chloe

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 23, reveal tons of drama and that many characters in Salem will be very busy with their love lives.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will watch this week as Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) struggles with his feelings for both Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Stefan recently took his relationship with Gabi to the next level in a steamy hookup session. However, he also still has feelings for Chloe.

This week, Stefan will scramble to hide his hookup with Gabi from Chloe, whom he’s been trying to woo for weeks now. Although Stefan can see the life and family he wants with Chloe, he’s drawn to Gabi as the two share a lot of chemistry and passion together, which he seemingly doesn’t have with Chloe.

Meanwhile, if Chloe did find out that Stefan and Gabi hooked up, she would likely be upset. It’s no secret now that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) walked in on them, and it seems that it is only a matter of time before the news spreads around Salem, as nothing stays buried for long in the small town.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is stunned to learn that Lani spent the night at her husband Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) home.

Lani has been helping Rafe with baby David a lot over the past week, and the two have both bonded with the little boy. Meanwhile, Hope and Rafe are dealing with a huge crisis in the marriage, and Rafe’s new, close relationship with Lani likely won’t help matters.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will be desperate to dig up dirt on Abe Carver (James Reynolds) as they’re both campaigning to be the new mayor of Salem. Jack will spy on Abe and see him in a heated moment with his assistant, Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins).

All the while, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will spill the details of his sad love life to Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). Fans know that Brady has been so unlucky in love and always seems to choose the wrong women.

Recently, he’s been after his former wife, Chloe, but she’s been rejecting his romantic advances. After she found out that he created a situation to get rid of Stefan and spend time with her in his place, she was furious, and it seems that the couple won’t be getting back together any time soon.

Fans can see more drama when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.