Iskra Lawrence Shimmies In Bikinis In New Photoshoot Video

Iskra Lawrence has delighted fans once again by sharing a new behind-the-scenes video of her multiple bikini shoots while on a luxurious work trip in the Maldives.

The social media star is known for being a body-positive role model, something that she admitted hasn’t always been easy in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“My friends know how many ‘no’s I got before now,” she recalled.

However, the British-born model persevered, and now boasts 4.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition, she has walked in New York Fashion Week and has a lucrative contract with American Eagle lingerie line Aerie. In the interview, she shared her advice to fans.

“Regardless of what industry you’re in. you’ll get doors shut in your face and so you have to be your number one fan. For any setbacks, you have just know that there is something [out there that’s right] for you, just maybe it’s not that. Have faith that everything gets better, but you do have to try.”

Iskra elaborated on the concrete ways in which she creates success.

“At the beginning of every year I create a plan… covering everything I want from my career, to my everyday life goals, to be a better energy, to create positivity within my friendship groups – all of those things.”

The video that Iskra posted is certainly brimming with energy and positivity.

In the first shot, she sports a neon yellow bikini with white stripes. Lawrence then playfully shimmies to the song “There She Goes” by Taio Cruz.

In the next clip, she models a peach bikini while on a beached catamaran. As a behind-the-scenes video, it captures the professional photographer snapping away. The next clip shows Iskra emerging from the water in a white, brown, and green striped bikini with a ruffled edge.

Lawrence then adds some sizzle to the video by cutting back to the neon yellow bikini and emerging from the water doing a hair flip.

However, it is not long before she returns to the green striped bikini and showcases her curves by posing lying down in the shallow waters on the beach, in solo From Here to Eternity style. She occasionally frolics in the waves, but a majority of the clips show her lounging in sultry poses in the waves.

At the end of the clip, she poses in a group shot with her friends, including fellow plus-size model and bestie Natalie Gage.

The video has been viewed over 600,000 times and has earned nearly a thousand comments.