Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Allow Daughters To Have Phones Or Social Media

The actress talks to 'Vanity Fair' about her approach to parenting, and of the importance of setting boundaries with her children.

Nicole Kidman graces the front page of May’s Vanity Fair, inviting a rare look into her family life in a new interview with the publication, reports The Daily Mail.

The actress sat down for an insightful discussion about relationships, parenting methods, and her HBO series Big Little Lies.

Kidman spoke candidly about her quiet family life, and of maintaining healthy familial relationships.

The actress revealed how she and country singer Keith Urban have maintained their stable 13-year marriage.

“[It’s] extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship. Just peas in a pod in that regard.”

E! News revealed that Kidman enjoys her role as “tour wife” to her stage-performing husband. According to Vanity Fair, she has a hidden ability to memorize Urban’s tour dates and schedule in “one glance.”

Kidman mentioned her love of the fact that her husband is a guitar player and singer with a passion for writing music, noting that she’s around it all the time.

As a mother, the star evidently prefers a somewhat strict approach. The actress acknowledged that while her parenting style may be unpopular with her daughters, she found it necessary to establish solid boundaries with Faith, 8, and Sunday, 10.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Kidman also has children with former husband Tom Cruise. Conner, 24, is involved in the Miami music scene, while Bella, 26, is married and residing in London. Bella also established the t-shirt line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Kidman noted that both children were raised in London for a good portion of their lives, remaining there throughout the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. She said this led them to “feel more English,” and to speak with English accents when they were younger.

Kidman spoke glowingly of Big Little Lies, particularly singling out co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley.

She said the miniseries — the second season of which premieres next month — afforded her an amazing filming experience, as well as lifelong friends.

Kidman remarked that she watched Kravitz and Woodley grow to become women, adding that the entire cast would be attending Kravitz’s wedding to actor Karl Glusman.

She emphasized that it was a rare occasion to star in a series with five female actors, and said they all complemented one other, despite their differences.

The Oscar-winner expressed delight at the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast, saying that after so many years of being set aside, a group of female actresses was finally being given the opportunity to interact and interrelate with one another.