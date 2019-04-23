‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards Welcomes Second Grandchild, See The First Photos

Kim Richards' oldest daughter gave birth to her second son earlier this month.

Kim Richards’ oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, welcomed her second son with husband Thayer Wiederhorn earlier this month and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t be happier.

According to an April 22 report from Reality Tea, Richards shared the news of her grandchild’s arrival on her Instagram page, revealing that his name is Hunter Montgomery.

“[Brooke] and [Thayer] have brought another beautiful baby boy into our life,” she wrote. “I now have two of most amazing, beautiful, perfect grandsons in the whole world.”

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans well know, Richards has been a doting grandmother ever since Brooke and Thayer welcomed their first son, Hucksley, in September 2016.

As for Hunter’s birth date, he reportedly arrived last week, on April 18, 2019.

Just one month ago, Richards and her two sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, were in attendance at a baby shower for Brooke, which was also attended by Richards’ younger daughters, Whitney Davis and Kimberly Jackson, Kyle’s four daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Portia, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky, and Hilton’s two daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

While Richards and her sisters have gone through rough patches where they aren’t speaking to one another, things between the ladies appear to be going quite well at the moment and months ago, Kyle opened up about their relationship on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Everything is good, we’re spending time together, we’re laughing, and having fun again,” Kyle dished, according to a report from The Daily Dish. “I guess the one good thing that came out of American Woman not getting picked up for a second season is my sisters and I are all speaking again, which makes me feel very happy.”

Richards has gone through a number of hard moments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her past struggles with addiction and her strained relationships with certain family member. However, since becoming a grandmother years ago, the former child star appears to be happier and healthier than she’s ever been.

Richards has also recently returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after taking a couple of seasons off but will only be seen in a cameo role during the show’s currently airing ninth season.

To see more of Richards, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.