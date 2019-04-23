‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Spends Easter With Wife And Kids Following Release From Jail

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards was recently released from jail and he spent the Easter holiday with his wife and kids. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie, posted a photo to Instagram of the couple with the couple’s son, Ryan’s son, and Mackenzie’s son all smiling and looking happy.

Ryan’s oldest son, Bentley, poses in the photo alongside Mackenzie’s son. Behind them, Mackenzie stands holding baby Jagger who is looking down at his older brother Bentley. Wearing a blue and pink plaid shirt, Ryan stands next to Mackenzie looking happy to be home.

Ryan’s arrest occurred in January of 2019. He remained behind bars for nearly three months and was released last week. Following his release, rumors began to swirl that Ryan wanted a break from his wife. A source spoke to Radar Online about the alleged “private time” that Ryan was seeking following his release.

“Ryan told Mackenzie, ‘The first thing I want to do is… I need a little time to be by myself.’ He’s had no private time at all. He said he wants to sit in the woods for a whole day and not have to listen to anyone talk. He wants to get on his motorcycle and ride it.”

Although some took Ryan wanting some private time as a sign that there was trouble between him and his wife, Ryan’s mom spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and clarified the reports that were circulating.

“Having time to somewhat deprogram yourself and calm the anxiety from the environment you have been living in is what Ryan is trying to do.”

She also added that despite what some people may think, Ryan and Mackenzie are not living separately.

Ryan and Mackenzie married legally in May 2017. While that was a small ceremony that took place prior to Ryan going to rehab, the couple had a more traditional wedding later that year in November.

In 2018, it was revealed that Mackenzie was pregnant with Ryan’s baby. Ryan is already the father to oldest son Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous marriage. Mackenzie and Ryan’s son, Jagger, was born in October 2018 while Ryan was at rehab. Ryan was home shortly after the birth but not for long as he was arrested and put in jail only a few months later.

It is great to see Ryan home and smiling alongside his wife and kids. It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV, but Mackenzie has hinted that she and Ryan will be on the new season. For now, fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Monday nights.