Kylie Jenner Called Out For Bizarre ‘Extra Long’ Hand Apparent Photoshop Fail

Kylie's feeling the heat on social media for a bizarre photo.

Kylie Jenner is being called out on social media for an apparent Photoshop fail on her hand. As reported by Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a new snap taken from a recent photoshoot with S Moda, though, in one particular outtake from the professional shoot, her hand appeared to be just as long as her forearm.

Kylie stunned in a skintight and see-through black bodysuit in the snap she shared with her 132 million followers with her long black hair up in a high ponytail. While showing off her enviable curves, the mom-of-one shot a sultry look to the camera while placing her right hand on her neck.

Although there’s no doubting that Kim Kardashian’s little sister looked stunning in the photo for the publication, fans in the comments section appeared to be more preoccupied with the odd size of her hand.

Many posted messages calling out Jenner on the social media site, suggesting the photo had been heavily edited.

“Is it just me or does her hand look extra long??” asked one Instagram user after seeing Jenner’s new snap. Another wrote, “Her hand wtf.”

A third asked, “Why does her hand look so large?”

Life & Style also noted that fans left remarks on Kylie’s snap which included, “OMG! Stop editing, you phony,” and “Wow, this is SO airbrushed,” but also noted that her extra-long hand could potentially be the work of an optical illusion rather than bad Photoshopping.

Jenner hasn’t publicly responded to the latest round of Photoshop claims, though this certainly isn’t the first time she and her famous sisters have been accused of editing the photos they share across social media.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Kim Kardashian was called out online after she shared a promo shot for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured herself, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner.

Fans claimed to have spotted multiple “Photoshop fails” in the seemingly edited snap, pointing out that it appeared as though Kourtney had six toes, Khloe’s lower body had gone missing, and that Kendall may not have even been present at the photo shoot and was edited in after.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also felt some heat earlier this month after The Inquisitr reported that fans accused the duo of specifically launching their joint perfume venture on April 26 after longtime feud partner Taylor Swift teased that she could be dropping new music on the same day.

However, after a whole lot backlash from fans, Refinery29 reported that Kim confirmed that production had been paused on her and Kylie’s joint perfume venture, as the sisters would be delaying the launch after a few bottles of the product “did not pass durability tests.”