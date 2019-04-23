‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Thomas & Quinn Want To Destroy Relationships

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of April 22 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) are on a mission to break up relationships. Thomas is targeting Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Quinn, on the other hand, wants to rid Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Thomas Forrester Wants To Split Hope & Liam Up

Thomas has realized that he has never gotten over Hope. He will tell Sally, “Hope and I used to be together.” He remembers a time when he and Hope used to be happy and wants to create a stable family with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Even though Hope is married, he wants to steal Hope from Liam. He tells Sally that he will not wait for them to break up. He has made up his mind that “the time to strike is now.”

“I’m breaking up Hope and Liam.”

Sally will be shocked when she realizes that her ex-boyfriend is serious about interfering in Hope and Liam’s marriage. She knows that their marriage is struggling and has tried to help Hope work through her grief.

Sally and Thomas have mended their friendship after their own ugly breakup. She has even told him that she is glad that she has him as her friend again. However, she won’t approve of Thomas’ latest plot.

Wyatt Clarifies His Feelings On The Bold And The Beautiful

It seems as if Quinn will drill Wyatt about his feelings for Flo. He responds by telling his mother that he “will always care about Flo.”

Quinn will encourage Wyatt and tell him, “Be there for Flo. Forget about Sally!”

Quinn Fuller And Sally Spectra Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video via Twitter shows Quinn waiting for Sally at Wyatt’s house. She has Sally’s bags packed and wants to get her out of her son’s house.

“Surprise me with a trip?” Sally asks Quinn.

“A one-way… out of my son’s life,” Quinn replies.

It seems as if Quinn believes that Sally is cheating on Wyatt with Thomas. She saw them having an intimate conversation together and came to the wrong conclusion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will have an explosive confrontation before Wyatt comes home. Will Quinn succeed in putting Sally out? It seems as if Sally will live to fight another day.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.