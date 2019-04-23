Taylor Swift Steps Out In Possible ‘TS7’ Merch & Fans Are Going Crazy Again

Taylor Swift is teasing fans once more in anticipation of her mysterious surprise coming on April 26. The pop star stepped out in New York City on Monday evening wearing a floral-themed outfit that looks awfully similar to the pastel, dreamy, floral-colored aesthetic of her Instagram account, which is currently promoting the countdown to Friday at midnight. Fans immediately took to social media to speculate that the outfit may be from Swift’s merchandise line for her upcoming seventh album, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 29-year-old singer was photographed walking around the city in pink floral short shorts and a white long-sleeved crop top with a matching pink floral design on the front. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a small but important detail on the sleeve of the top—Taylor Swift’s name in white lettering.

Swifties on Twitter took the crop top as a sign that the new album, dubbed TS7 for now, is on its way. They can’t wait to stock up on the new merchandise.

“I will fight to the death to get one of these sweaters. TAYLOR SWIFT AND FLOWERS ARE MY BRAND,” one user wrote.

“The sleeve says Taylor Swift! It’s merch! It’s merch!” another said.

Other fans noticed that Swift’s official online store has been shut down and products from her last album, Reputation, are no longer available. In its place is the pastel blue and pink cloud-themed countdown to April 26, which the singer launched two weeks ago. This could be a sign that Swift is indeed releasing a new album and corresponding merchandise will be available the same day.

Swift never made it clear exactly what is coming later this week, but fans suspected from day one that it would be a new single or an entire album.

Meanwhile, there was another element to Swift’s look on Monday that may represent the new album—her hair. The “Love Story” singer recently debuted bright pink tips on her blonde locks, People reported.

Swift has made it clear that she loves to see fans drawing up theories about her work. At the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March, the singer thanked fans for their “attention to detail.” However, in that same speech, she admitted that TS7 is not coming just yet.

“I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care. I love seeing all the things you’re posting online. I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know,” she said, according to Metro.

Even if a new album is not quite on its way yet, there still seems to be another new era of Taylor Swift. Gone are the days of black and white photos paired with images of snakes that became synonymous with Reputation. Now, the singer seems to only be repping pinks, blues, hearts, and cats on her Instagram feed.