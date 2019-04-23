Wendy Williams’ Husband, Kevin Hunter, Reportedly Accused Of Poisoning Her

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is accused of allegedly trying to poison the talk show host in the past.

According to TMZ, police were called to Williams’ home back in January after receiving an anonymous call from someone claiming to work with Wendy. The caller reportedly told cops that Hunter was slipping his wife something harmful to her health and wanted a welfare check done on her.

When police responded to the call, they were greeted by Hunter, who was allegedly hesitant to let them in the couple’s home, and claimed that Williams was recovering from a health problem.

When police explained that they were required to speak with Wendy due to the call, he allowed them into the home, where they found the talk show host in bed “with the blanket covering her neck to toe.”

Police allegedly asked Kevin to leave the room so that they could speak to Wendy in private, but he refused to leave her side. Wendy later told police that she was recovering from a broken shoulder.

An officer then asked Wendy if there was any truth to the tip they had gotten, and she reportedly became tearful but denied the allegations. After reassuring the police that she was okay, the officers left her home.

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter earlier this month after rumors ran wild that he had been cheating on her, and even fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

Kevin Hunter has been fired from The Wendy Williams Show.https://t.co/0eUwb5Dogn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 16, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy beefed up security on the set of her talk show after her divorce filing, as Kevin served as an executive producer on the show.

However, in the days since she filed for divorce, Hunter has left his job on the series after reportedly receiving a severance package.

Page Six previously reported that Hunter has been accused of abusing Williams in the past, and was even rumored to be responsible for her broken shoulder earlier this year.

A person who used to work with Wendy claims that the couple displayed odd behavior while at work together.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” said a former intern, who also added that staffers would “hear slaps or some type of tussling going on” behind closed doors between Wendy and Kevin.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams on her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.