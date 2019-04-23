Farrah Abraham Lies Naked In Bed In Sultry New Instagram Post

One thing is for sure — Farrah Abraham is never afraid to push the envelope when it comes to posting sexy photos on social media. As followers know, the former Teen Mom OG star is no stranger to showing off her amazing body on Instagram, and that was the case again last night on her popular page. In Abraham’s latest Instagram snapshot, she gives her fans a lot to talk about even though she’s wearing so little.

In the new post, the mother-of-one poses for a photo in her hotel room in New York City. Farrah sits in bed with only a white comforter covering her body as she looks off into the distance. Even though the photo is staged to make it seem like the reality star just woke up, she definitely went to hair and makeup before because she’s rocking her usual makeup look with a light highlighter, filled-in eyebrows, and pink lipstick. Additionally, Abraham is sporting a blue-and-green dyed wig.

In one of her hands, the 27-year-old holds up a “do not disturb” sign from the hotel door and she holds up the sheet with her other hand. Just like most of her other photos, this sexy new image has earned Farrah a lot of attention from her 2 million-plus followers, with over 47,000 likes as well as nearly 400 comments and growing.

While some followers commented on the photo with nice words for the reality star, the overwhelming majority of fans did not like this particular photo, or Farrah in general, and made it known in the comments section.

“What um hotel? Asking for a friend,” one follower asked.

“No need to disturb. Occupant is already disturbed.”

“I don’t like her but i gonna say she make all that money and travel the whole world i wish i can do that,” another Instagram user wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the 27-year-old flaunted her figure in a nude-colored bikini that was adorned with Easter eggs for a sunset photo shoot. While some of the eggs had faces, others wore bows and they appeared to be homemade. Prior to this shoot, Abraham broke her silence on whether or not she planned to return to Teen Mom OG after her replacement, Bristol Palin, announced that she would be leaving the show.

As The Inquisitr reported, Abraham told fans that she is waiting to get a reality show of her own, but she’s just waiting until the time is right. After that, she shot down rumors that she would be returning to the cast of Teen Mom OG.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” she shared.

Fans can keep up with Farrah by following her Instagram page.