‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Admits She Wants To Move After New Home Is Burglarized

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska moved into a gorgeous new home with her husband and children. Although their home appeared to be nestled in a quiet area, the couple realized that their home had been burglarized while they were on vacation. Chelsea and Cole opened up about the nightmare on the most recent episode of the show, and the mom of three admitted that she wants to move.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Chelsea opened up about the terrifying experience in a voice-over on the show.

“We got back a few days ago, but we realized our house was broken into while we were gone. We called the police, but they still haven’t figured anything out. It’s been over a week now and I’m still shaken up.”

Cole opened up about the incident and revealed that when he entered the master bedroom, their closet was “completely destroyed.” Recognizing the danger that could still be lurking in their home, Cole took charge. He kept his family in the master bedroom while he searched the rest of the house, including the closets, to ensure that the burglar wasn’t still in their home. They called the police when they didn’t find any signs of someone still in the home.

Even though they didn’t find anyone in their home, the burglary has had a lasting impact on the family. Their daughter Aubree has been sleeping on the couch rather than in her bedroom.

Although the couple just recently moved into their new home, Chelsea admits that she wants to move.

Her husband responded to Chelsea saying, “I’m still on your side, though. Whatever you need to do, and whatever it takes for you to feel better, you do it.”

Chelsea has been open about her anxiety in the past. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea opened up about having a panic attack. That panic attack resulted in a trip to the emergency room.

Chelsea worries about the future and the fact that she doesn’t feel like she will be able to get over the burglary, telling her producers, “I feel like everyone’s gonna get over it, and I’m not gonna be over it.”

During the Teen Mom 2 episode, Chelsea Houska wasn’t live Tweeting. However, she did share an Easter photo of her three kids, Aubree, Watson, and baby Layne, looking adorable to Instagram on Sunday.

All-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.