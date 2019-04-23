‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Victor Returns With An Unlikely Story

Devon also tells Lily that Neil is dead.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 23 brings Victor back to Genoa City with an unlikely explanation for his lies. Plus, Kyle tells Summer he wants a divorce, and Devon returns to Society with tragic news for Lily about Neil’s death.

Traci (Beth Maitland) arrived at Society and talked to Devon (Bryton James) about how great everything is, and he gave Abby (Melissa Ordway) all the credit. Then, they discussed Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashely’s (Eileen Davidson) dueling campaigns. Then, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) arrived together. Devon was surprised, but Lily told her brother Cane came along to keep people from focusing on their divorce. After Lily and Devon left to talk with Ana (Loren Lott) and Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown), Traci and Cane discussed Cane quitting his job. Traci said that she doesn’t think Cane and Lily’s story is finished. Later when Cane and Lily danced, he asked her for another chance.

When Devon asked Lily about Neil (Kristoff St. John), she said he went to take a shower and figured he went to sleep. Devon decided to go check on their dad after he and Lily briefly discussed Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Elsewhere, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) discussed Kyle (Michael Mealor) breaking things off with Summer (Hunter King).

At the Abbott mansion, Summer complained to Kyle about Nick (Joshua Morrow) butting in, but Kyle told Summer that Nick caught him kissing Lola. Summer told Kyle he had to stop. The Inquisitr reported that Kyle asked Summer for a divorce or annulment after she told him how he broke her heart by giving the necklace to Lola. He walked out, and Summer threw something.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) admired Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) dress for the club opening. He wanted to go upstairs, but Victoria insisted they go support Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up and told Victoria that he was in Vegas for business. He wanted to land a hotel conglomerate. Victoria wasn’t convinced, but she told her father to be careful. Billy also felt Victor lied about his dealings in Sin City.

Finally, Devon called out for Neil at his penthouse. Later he came down the stairs crying. When he returned to Society, Devon went to Lily and told her that Neil had died. Lily doubled over in grief as Cane and Devon supported her. Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Nate (Sean Dominic) also found out. Traci overheard and told Abby.