Sophie Turner Celebrates That Big Arya Scene With Funny Instagram Video

Throughout the run of Game of Thrones, actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, have had fun posting funny videos to social media. Following Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones- which featured a surprising sex scene between Arya Stark and Gendry, Turner posed a funny video commemorating the occasion.

Per The Cut, Turner posted a ten-second video in which, clad in a robe and drinking a glass of red wine, she referenced the scene, as well as its having aired on Easter Sunday.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hop into that p*ssy,” Turner said in the video, in which she draws out that last word and the camera zooms in on her. “And that’s the tea.”

The video, within a tweet that embedded it, had been viewed more than 1.64 million times as of Tuesday morning. Turner has over 10.5 million Instagram followers.

In the early years of the show, Williams and Turner spent a lot of time making funny Vine videos, sometimes related to the events of the show and sometimes not; one compilation of their Vines has nearly two million views on YouTube. Williams’ reaction to the Red Wedding (Per YouTube) is especially memorable.

In Sunday’s episode, the second of the season, the Game of Thrones characters are in the castle of Winterfell, as they prepare for the battle with the White Walkers and contemplate the possibility of imminent death. In one scene, Arya seduces the blacksmith Gendry, deciding that she wants to lose her virginity prior to the big battle.

Many Game of Thrones fans, per The Inquisitr, were shocked by the scene, largely because they think of Arya as a child – as she was very young at the start of the series – and because a nude scene was surprising for a character who dresses more conservatively than most women on the show.

However, Maisie Williams is 22 years old, and while it’s not clear how old the Arya character is, she’s, at the very least, an older teenager. And most fans who proclaimed themselves shocked that Arya would have sex didn’t seem so surprised or disturbed on the many occasions that the same character killed people, often in brutal fashion, when she was much younger than she is now.