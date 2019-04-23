‘Playboy’ Stunner Elsie Hewitt Covers Breasts As She Spills Out Of Top In New NSFW Photo

Elsie Hewitt has graced the pages of countless magazines and ads, and she’s one of the top models in the country. The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Phillippe is known for baring it all for the camera both for work and for pleasure, and her latest photo posted to her Instagram account definitely captured the attention of her legion of followers.

In the new black-and-white image, the Playboy model stands against a black background and strikes a sexy pose for the camera. The stunner doesn’t leave a ton to the imagination of her fans as she rocks a skintight black top with the straps falling down at her shoulders. Elsie protects herself from being exposed by covering her breasts with her hand in the sultry snapshot.

The model appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op and wears her short, brown locks slightly messy and at her shoulders. The photo has already garnered a ton of attention from Hewitt’s followers with over 30,000 likes as well as nearly 200 comments and growing. While tons of Elsie’s loyal followers commented on the recent photo to let the model know how stunning she looks, countless others chimed in with various emojis —like the flame emoji – to share their thoughts.

“Yes baby fire,” one of the bombshell’s loyal followers wrote.

“Good God you are fine.”

“THE TOTAL PACKAGE!!!” one more wrote.

In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has rocked a few other sexy numbers for her army of Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the model put her body on full display in yet another sexy outfit last week. In this particular photo, Elsie stands front and center in the middle of a driveway and strikes a pose. The model goes makeup free in the post and wears her long blonde locks slicked back in a number of braids. The ends of her tresses are dyed pink and purple.

Elsie’s stunning body is also on display, highlighted by a tiny polka dot bikini top that shows off Hewitt’s overflowing cleavage. Her abs definitely help steal the show — and she completes the sultry look with a pair of matching black and white polka-dot pants that hug her every curve. Like her most recent post, the current one has earned the Playboy model a ton of attention, attracting over 38,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

Though Elsie does not post a ton of photos on Instagram, it’s easy to see that she picks and chooses the absolute best ones.