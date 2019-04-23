Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Album Available To Stream Everywhere For The First Time Three Years After Its Release

Beyonce’s Lemonade record was not available to stream on any services unless you were a user of TIDAL, the company co-owned by Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. The album which was praised by fans and critics is 3-years-old today and is now available to stream for the first time on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other platforms, according to Pitchfork.

When the album was initially released, it consisted of 12 tracks. The new streaming version also includes a demo version of the track “Sorry,” which has never been heard before.

In 2017, Lemonade earned Beyonce nine more Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year. She took home Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation.”

It seems the Beyhive has been spoiled with a lot of their idol recently as last week, Netflix premiered her new documentary, Homecoming, which is a concert film about herself and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With the documentary came the surprise release of Homecoming: The Live Album, a live audio of the set which included two exclusive bonus tracks.

Despite a string of new music from the superstar, it has been reported that she is working on a new album with a women’s rights theme to it. The Inquisitr reported this and noted that she is also planning a world tour for 2020.

The Inquisitr revealed that she has also teamed up with Adidas and has become a creative partner with the sports brand.

“The Beyoncé and Adidas collaboration is perhaps the most notable partnership between a superstar and a sports brand yet, and it indicates the consumer and social power that can be derived from such cross-branding,” The New York Times reported.

Beyonce’s career got started when she was a part of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. They released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They had been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001, while the following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

As for Beyonce’s solo career, she has been going strong since her debut No. 1 album Dangerously In Love. Since then, she has released five more solo studio albums that have topped the charts — B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade.

Beyonce does not use her Twitter account. However, she is very active on Instagram with a huge 127 million-strong following.