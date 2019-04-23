‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Lily And Devon Feel Guilty Over Neil’s Death

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 24 brings news of Neil Winter’s sudden death to the citizens of Genoa City, and they begin mourning one of their own.

The grand opening of Society was a smashing success, and everything was nearly perfect for Devon (Bryton James) with the exception of Neil (Kristoff St. John) failing to show up to be with the family on the big night. According to The Inquisitr, Devon removed his wedding ring as a signal that he was ready to move forward. The evening marked Devon’s first date with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and they enjoyed each other.

After Neil failed to respond to his texts and messages, Devon decided to check on his father. Unfortunately, Devon found that the worst had happened — Neil passed away. After finding Neil dead, Devon returned to the club to let Lily (Christel Khalil) and the rest of the family know the shocking news of its patriarch’s untimely death.

In shock, Lily first blames Nate (Sean Dominic) for failing to realize that something wasn’t right with Neil’s health, according to She Knows Soaps. After all, Nate is a trained medical professional, and if anybody should have seen the signs, it is Nate. Of course, Lily is lashing out in her grief, and soon she turns that blame inward.

Both Lily and Devon begin to feel guilty that they did not notice that their father had health problems. Certainly, they had their own matters to handle, but to not realize that Neil was suffering such issues is a blow. Of course, Neil did an excellent job hiding any problems he may have had leading up to his death, and it is not Devon or Lily’s fault that they did not realize something was wrong with their dad.

The news of Neil’s death stuns the rest of Genoa City as they learn he has passed. People like Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are devastated to learn that their dear friend is gone forever Perhaps they will even realize that they are squandering the rest of the time they have together as a family by engaging in their business feud with Jabot and My Beauty.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is hit especially hard by the news of the sudden loss of her friend, and she credits Neil with helping save her life throughout the years as she’s fought alcoholism and addiction alongside him. Genoa City will never be the same after losing the Winters patriarch.