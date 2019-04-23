‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Shares First Photo Of His And Brittany Cartwright’s New House

See the first pic!

Jax Taylor confirmed he and Brittany bought their first house together last month and last night on Facebook, he shared the first photo of their new home.

Around the time of the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, which featured the couple preparing for their June 29 wedding in Kentucky, Taylor gave fans their first look at his new place.

On April 22, while promoting an Adidas outfit he was wearing, Taylor posed in front of his new house and confirmed to his fans and followers that “yes, this is a picture in front of our new home.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, Taylor and Cartwright’s home looks very similar to the home that their co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, purchased earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

In photos shared of their farmhouse style home by Variety, their exterior appears to be made from the same materials and also seems to boast the same hardware. However, the front of Sandoval and Madix’s home does not have any balcony areas as Taylor and Cartwright’s does.

Even the patterns on the garage doors of the reality stars’ homes are the same.

In March, during an appearance at the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa, Florida, Taylor opened up about his new home and confirmed that he and three other Vanderpump Rules stars bought homes in the same area, per a report from TV Shows Ace.

Taylor and Cartwright began dating in 2015 and shortly thereafter, Cartwright joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 4. Then, at the start of Season 7, after enduring a cheating scandal during Season 6, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in Malibu, California.

Although it has not yet been confirmed by Bravo TV when and where the couple’s June 29 wedding will air, many have assumed it will be a part of the upcoming eighth season of the series.

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor confirmed to host Andy Cohen that he and Cartwright hadn’t yet set up a honeymoon because a large chunk of their money had gone toward the purchase of their new house.

“We just bought a house and I’ve been pulling back maybe a little bit more than I should, but we’re just feeling it out,” he explained.

“Yeah, we’re buying a house!” Cartwright added.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.