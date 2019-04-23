Josephine Skriver Puts On Leggy Display In Red Maxi Skirt With Dangerously High Slit On Instagram

Josephine Skriver is far from done with sharing pictures from her Coachella experience this weekend. The Victoria’s Secret angel has been posting up a storm on her Instagram page since landing in Indio, California, last Friday and hasn’t stopped since. Just this morning, the model continued her uploading spree with a steamy new snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The latest addition to the 26-year-old’s account on the social media platform caught her staring down the camera with a sensual look while surrounded by a wall of beautiful pink and white flowers. The stunner sat atop a wooden bench to strike her pose, perfectly positioning herself to show off every inch of yet another one of the fabulous — and seriously revealing — ensembles that she rocked for the music festival, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Josephine went for a western vibe with her look that included a plunging black bra that flaunted some major cleavage to the camera, drawing even more attention to her assets with a pewter bib necklace that fell between her voluptuous bosom. The Danish beauty touted her insane washboard abs in the skimpy top, which she paired with a maxi skirt that left very little to the imagination.

The stunner put on a leggy display in the red number that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, sitting high on her hips with an ornate black belt fastened around the waistband to accentuate her trim midsection. The skirt provided a seriously NSFW element to her bold look, as it featured not one, but two waist-high slits that could have easily led to a major wardrobe malfunction for the Victoria’s Secret angel had she not expertly positioned her legs with one crossed over the other to avoid exposing a little too much to her millions of followers.

Josephine added a bit of edge to her festival wear with a pair of bright red combat boots that laced up high to her ankles and allowed her black socks to barely peak out. She rocked a pair of statement earrings and trendy octagonal sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Her light brown hair was worn in loose waves, which she covered with a red cowboy hat that perfectly completed her jaw-dropping look.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for the latest glimpse at Josephine’s Coachella experience. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up more than 73,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from her 5.8 million followers complimenting the bombshell on her stunning look.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said her outfit was “amazing.”

“Always look so gorgeous,” commented a third.

While Josephine clearly had a good time at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, now it’s back to work for the green-eyed beauty. The model shared a snap to her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning showing her getting glammed up in the makeup chair and revealing that she had made it back to New York for her next modeling gig.