Jamie Lynn Spears Bites Back At Critics Of Struggling Big Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears has bitten back at critics of struggling big sister Britney Spears, who continues to struggle with her mental health. Entertainment Tonight reported that Jamie Lynn posted on Instagram that she wished those who do not have well wishes for her sister would leave her alone. Britney Spears allegedly checked into a mental health facility one month ago on the heels of the health struggles experienced by her father, Jamie Spears.

The site reported that there is a popular hashtag on the social media site called “FreeBritneyMovement,” which posts messages of support toward the former teen idol.

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a throwback video to Instagram that showed herself and her sister walking and being chased by photographers in their neighborhood. In the video, a person could be heard telling the sisters they were not welcome in the area. The video contained some NSFW language that was bleeped out.

The former star of the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 told her followers that she would always be there for her sister no matter what. She also had some colorful comments toward those who have posted hateful messages towards her sister and their family.

“Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore,” she remarked.

Britney Spears rode high on the success of her teen idol fame for years, beginning in 1998 with her smash first single “Baby, One More Time.” She subsequently followed that tune with six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the third best performing female artist of all time.

Fame became too much to handle for the singer and the constant glare of being in the public eye took its toll. Spears began to act out, and in a series of career missteps, she married her hometown pal Jason Alexander in 2004 (the union was annulled 55 hours later), and months later became involved with, engaged to, and wed to backup dancer Kevin Federline in September 2004 after a three-month relationship.

The couple welcomed two sons in quick succession — Jaden James and Sean Preston Federline.

The enormous changes the singer and entertainer endured led to a mental breakdown for Spears in 2008 when she allegedly began abusing drugs and alcohol following her separation and divorce from Federline.

Business Insider reported that in January 2008, following her very public breakdown, Spears was admitted to UCLA Medical Center for emergency psychiatric treatment and her father, Jamie, was granted a legal conservatorship over her personal life and finances. This legal document currently remains in place.

Jamie Spears’ health took a turn for the worse when it was revealed in late 2018 that he had a medical situation involving a ruptured colon, per People. Spears took an indefinite work hiatus in January of this year to help care for her ailing father, but reportedly this took a toll on the singer, and she allegedly suffered issues that led to her current hospitalization.

Jamie Lynn Spears is a mother of two children with husband Jamie Watson.