Chanel West Coast Flaunts Taut Abs In Scandalous Leather Bra

Another day, another sexy outfit for singer Chanel West Coast. Over the past few days, the 30-year-old has been flooding her account with scandalous pictures from various events like Coachella, a Vegas pool opening, and the new music video for her hit song, “Sharon Stoned.” Most recently, West Coast has fans’ heads turning in a daring leather number that she posted to her Instagram account last night.

In her latest photo, West Coast stands in front of a vintage car and she definitely looks dressed to impress. In this particular image, Chanel wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a pair of red shades that she dips off of her eyes. The Ridiculousness star shows off her incredible figure in a sexy leather number that fits her like a glove.

On top, the reality star rocks a leather bra that shows off her top half, including just a little bit of cleavage. On the bottom, West Coast wears matching, oversized leather pants that hit just above her navel but still give fans a peek at her incredibly taut abs. The look is completed with a pair of leather gloves, black high heel shoes, and a wide variety of necklaces.

The photo, which is part of the promotion for her new music video, has already earned rave reviews from her 3 million-plus followers, with over 19,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to chime in on how great the 30-year-old looks in this image, countless others took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the new music video.

“Everything you do your [sic] a success. I’ve been turning all my peeps on to your music, they love it,” one follower wrote.

“Wow Chanel West Coast you look so beautiful baby.”

“I don’t know what’s more dope…your outfit or that old school Lincoln behind you!!! This combination makes this pic so Boss tho,” another fan wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the multi-talented artist once again flaunted her amazing figure, but this time, it was in a skimpy yellow bikini. According to Saw First, Chanel and company were at the opening weekend of the Sapphire Pool and Day Club in Las Vegas, and the 30-year-old looked incredible in a little yellow bikini.

On top, West Coast sported a mismatched, dark yellow bikini top with a floral pattern on it and on the bottom, she donned a pair of light yellow high-waisted bikini bottoms. In this particular photo, the model traded in her multi-colored locks for brown tresses but still looks stunning.

Fans can check out Chanel’s latest music video on YouTube.