Topless Daniella Chavez Shakes Oiled, Thong-Clad Booty In Eye-Popping Instagram Video

Traffic on Daniella Chavez’s Instagram is likely high today.

On April 22, the Playboy model updated her account. The “escandalosa” in her caption should give viewers a hint – the word translates to “scandalous” in English.

The video shows Chavez soaking up the sun in nothing but a hot pink thong. Music is playing in the background, and Daniella seems to be making the most of it. Her curvaceous bronzed rear is shaking along, although it appears to have been subject to some precautionary measures. Alongside glowing shoulders and a back soaking up outdoor rays, Daniella’s famous behind seems layered in oily sunscreen.

Proving that videos can double up as selfies, Daniella’s update suggests that she is holding the camera. Her face doesn’t make much of an appearance, although fans can see it sporting pink shades. Daniella is also topless. Her positioning on a pristine-white towel hints at poolside sunbathing, although no water is visible. The most viewers can see is a grassy background and what appears to be another towel.

Affording ample cleavage, a thong-clad rear, and the catchy music she’s shaking it to, Daniella’s video is proving popular. It had amassed over 500,000 views within 12 hours of being posted. Daniella has 11.4 million Instagram followers.

Given that Chavez is Chilean, comments to today’s video are largely in Spanish. One Anglophone stands out from the crowd. Not for this choice of language, though. Chavez’s video doesn’t appear fully satisfactory, as per the comment’s words.

“nice, but Low video resolution”

Frequent topless snaps and racy pictures may put Chavez in the “Instagram models” category, but this blonde comes with a claim to fame. A 2017 report from The Sun links her to soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The newspaper reports that Chavez openly claimed to having an affair with Ronaldo while he was still in a relationship with model, Irina Shayk.

Despite a wardrobe largely appearing to be formed of lingerie and swimwear, Chavez will cover up. A picture posted five days ago showed the model in pink-striped pajamas. Cleavage-flaunting appeared just too tempting, though. Clearly, Daniella couldn’t resist flashing it.

Unlike fellow glamour models, Lele Pons and Valentina Fradegrada, Chavez does not appear to have attended Coachella 2019. The star-studded event appears to have drawn Instagram models by the masses this year –Sofia Jamora and Gabby Epstein both took to social media to mark their Coachella attendance. Likewise, higher-profile faces including Hannah Stocking and Sommer Ray.

While none of the above-mentioned names appear to follow Daniella’s Instagram, the account is followed by models, Eriana Blanco and Sveta Bilyalova.