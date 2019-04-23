Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Lying In The Ocean For Earth Day

Alessandra spent her Earth Day in a bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio got her bikini on for Earth Day in a new snap posted to her Instagram account. The former Victoria’s Secret angel got back to nature for the green holiday, which aims to commemorate the start of the modern environmental movement, as she posed in the ocean in a skimpy two-piece for a new photo shared online this week.

Alessandra acknowledged the April 22 event by stripping down to her two-piece and laying on her back in the water of a tropical lagoon while surrounded by several huge rocks. The star showed off her best model pose as she lay with her hands up over her head in the ocean, twisting her hips slightly to show off her seriously toned and long legs.

The 38-year-old mom of two borrowed lyrics from Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 hit for the caption of her latest stunning bikini photo, while also adding in two sparkle emojis and an earth emoji alongside the caption “#earthday.”

The comments section was overrun with praise for the body confident beauty as her close to 10 million followers left sweet messages after seeing her showing some serious skin in her two-piece this week.

One fan called Ambrosio the “Goddess of love and beauty,” while another told her, “Heaven is your irresistible beauty” with three heart emojis.

Ambrosio – who launched her own swimwear line called Gal Floripa alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria earlier this year – has been proudly revealing her curves in a number of different swimwear looks recently.

Just last week, as The Inquisitr shared, the Brazilian ex-Victoria’s Secret angel (who hung up her wings in 2017 after walking an impressive 17 runways for the lingerie brand) was proudly sporting a white bikini as she got in some fun with her friends during a pool party.

Prior to that, Alessandra left little to the imagination as she lay on her back in another Instagram photo while sporting a tiny bikini from her Gal Floripa line, as The Inquisitr also reported.

Ambrosio is mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah, though she’s previously admitted that she thinks her body is actually better now than before she became a mom.

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Patrick Ta Beauty

“Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t, but I think I have a better body now than before I had kids,” she previously told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit.

Alessandra added, “It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape—it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”