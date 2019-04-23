Roseanne Barr Reveals She’s ‘Queer’ In Latest NSFW Video Rant

Roseanne Barr delivered an NSFW video rant on Easter Sunday where she dropped a bombshell admission that she is “queer.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the former television sitcom star posted a video to her official YouTube channel titled “The word ‘f****t’ is h8ful — I put the Q in LGBTQ.” The post was removed the next day, the entertainment news website wrote.

Barr, 66, told her fans that she identifies as “queer” and “alien.”

“The word f****t is a really hateful word, isn’t it?” reported Entertainment Tonight, quoting Barr’s statements in the video.

“Especially when it’s like one gay calling another gay guy that. Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not supposed to say that word. How come you’re saying that word? What? Oh, I just can’t say the word. Well, I can when I’m in the house but I can’t say it outside of the house. OK, I get your rules.’ But it is a hateful word and you should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken,” she explained.

The former Roseanne star has been married three times, to Bill Pentland, Tom Arnold, and Ben Thomas. She is a mother to five children — Brandi Brown, Jessica Pentland, Jake Pentland, Jennifer Pentland, and Buck Thomas.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel! https://t.co/L8fDojsfdH — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 15, 2018

Barr’s latest statements are the most current among the controversial comments the former television superstar has made over the past year.

The Roseanne creator and producer, who starred in a reboot of the popular 1980s series for one season in 2018 alongside the original cast which included Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman, saw her star begins to spiral downward as the show found its footing once again, becoming a surprise hit for ABC. After only one episode, the reboot series was renewed for a second season.

Within two months of the show’s debut, Roseanne came under fire after tweeting that former adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, looked like what would happen if the “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.” Good Housekeeping reported that the actress blamed Ambien for comments. The company that produces Ambien, Sanofi US, bit back, stating on Twitter that racism was not a known side effect of their medications.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

The retaliation was swift by the network and the show’s stars, who condemned Barr for her comments. ABC canceled the show and pulled all reruns off their platforms, effectively cutting not only Barr’s percentage of the profits from the series but her co-stars as well. Barr would apologize to Jarrett on Twitter but irreparable damage was done.

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The show would eventually be retooled as The Conners and it debuted in September 2018. It was successful enough and piqued viewer interest to the point that it was renewed for a second season, even without Barr’s involvement.

The Conners Season 2 will debut in fall 2018.