Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Enlists Amelia’s Help To Divide & Conquer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 24 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is a man of action. He has already told both Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about his feelings for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), and now he will plot to make her his own. Thomas will seek Amelia’s (Nicola Posener) help so that he can create a rift between Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas recently confided that he may have never have gotten over Hope. Ridge was shocked that his son had feelings for his stepdaughter. After all, Hope is married to Liam. Thomas also reminded Sally that he and Hope were once a couple. He told Sally that he wanted to break Liam and Hope up. He figured that they could form a family unit with Douglas, while Liam could go back to Steffy and the girls.

It seems as if Thomas is applying a divide and conquer strategy to win Hope’s heart. He is taking a two-step approach to breaking Hope and Liam up. He needs Liam out of the picture so that he can pursue Hope, so he is actively encouraging Hope to urge Liam to visit Steffy and the girls in Paris. He also recently announced his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future, per The Inquisitr.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas draws a picture for Hope as if Douglas made it. pic.twitter.com/lbdoWxE9CU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 23, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will continue to plot to split “Lope” up. He will enlist the help of Amelia in order to convince Hope that her husband should visit Steffy and the girls in Europe. Amelia, the British nanny, is currently in Paris with Steffy and her family. It seems as if Amelia will send Thomas some video footage of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). The little girl will call out to her daddy in the video.

This will compound Hope’s feelings of guilt. She has been urging Liam to visit his family in Paris because she doesn’t want to rob Kelly and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) of their dad. Of course, Liam may also be affected by the video and realize that his girls need him.

Thomas will show Hope the video and pretend that he is just concerned about Kelly’s wellbeing. However, the designer and businessman’s ulterior motive is to win Hope for himself. Will Liam leave to be with his family? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will leave later this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.