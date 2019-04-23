Nicole Scherzinger, 40, Celebrates Earth Day In A Bikini At The Beach

Nicole's showing off her bikini body for Earth Day.

Nicole Scherzinger spent her Earth Day in the great outdoors as she enjoyed a little downtime at the beach in a bikini. The stunning 40-year-old singer hit the sand in a number of new photos posted to her Instagram account on April 22 which showed her having some fun by the ocean.

The first of the three new snaps featured Nicole sporting a headdress made of leaves on her head as she looked off into the distance during a sunset.

The Pussycat Dolls star also included a seriously sultry snap with her 3.7 million followers, as she got on her knees on the sand while stretching her arms up and leaning back to cut a very sexy silhouette in what appeared to be a pretty skimpy bikini. Nicole’s signature long brunette hair could be seen flowing down as she flaunted her serious curves while looking years younger than her actual age.

The final of the three new uploads gave her fans a look at the stunning scenery she was taking in over the Easter holiday as she snapped a photo of the sun setting over the water at the end of her beach day.

In the caption, Scherzinger had an inspirational message about self-love and taking care of herself alongside a green heart, an Earth emoji, and a praying emoji with the hashtag #earthday.

Her close to 4 million followers on the social media site then flooded the comments section with praise for the body-confident star.

“That silhouette!” one fan wrote after seeing the former The X Factor judge’s silhouette in her two-piece. Another commented by telling her she was “Honesty the most gorgeous person on earth.”

“Beautiful pictures and beautiful caption,” another wrote after seeing the pictures.

The latest bikini snap came shortly after Nicole gave fans a glimpse at her enviable curves earlier this month as she rocked a hot pink two-piece while on a yacht with a girlfriend.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Scherzinger left little to the imagination as she soaked up the sun on a boat in her fun and colorful two-piece and shared all the fun with her followers via Instagram Stories.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer has also been revealing her big secrets to how she got the amazing body she’s been so proudly showing off on social media.

The Inquisitr reported that Nicole’s been posting a few Instagram snaps from the gym over the past few weeks, including one that had her giving fans a glimpse at her booty as she told them she was “feeling peachy” in her workout gear.

“I really love everything from jogging to dance cardio to hot yoga, hot Pilates, boxing — whatever does the trick,” Scherzinger recently told Us Weekly of her go-to exercises to keep her body looking so fit and toned.

“I have to switch it up ’cause I get bored after a while,” she then added.