Get A Sneak Peek At Carrie Underwood’s Brand New ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’

Carrie's teasing what fans can expect from her brand new tour in a new video.

Carrie Underwood is gearing up to hit the road for the first time since kicking off her ‘Storyteller: Stories In The Round’ shows back in January 2016, and it looks like fans lucky enough to get tickets are in for a big treat. The country superstar gave fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from her brand new tour, officially titled ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’, on social media on April 22 sharing a video to her Instagram account from behind the scenes of her recent rehearsals.

The clip – which was shot entirely in black and white and set to the sound of her single “Love Wins” – showed off some serious machinery being wheeled into the rehearsal space, including a platform that moved up and down as well as several lighting rigs.

Her upcoming tour, which is set to hit the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., will see Carrie predominantly perform in the middle of the arena in the round just as she did when she last hit the road in support of her Storyteller album three years ago.

And it seemed as though the mom of two is pretty excited about the huge production as Underwood could be seen jumping for joy in an adorable moment captured in the new video she shared with fans over the Easter holiday.

In the caption, the “Southbound” singer told her more than 8.5 million followers on the social media site that she and her band had started rehearsals for the ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ over the weekend, adding that it’s all now getting very “REAL!!!” for her.

Underwood will be kicking off her latest tour on May 1 when she’ll be performing in Greensboro, North Carolina.

She’ll then hit several cities around the U.S. and Canada before heading to the U.K. in the summer for her very first tour in the European country. Carrie and her band will then return to North America in September and will continue to tour until the shows wrap in Detroit on Halloween.

Underwood has previously opened up about hitting the road, revealing that she knows that the ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ will be different to her previous tours because she’ll have two young children in tow.

Prior to welcoming her second son, Jacob Bryan, into the world on January 21 she confirmed that she’ll be bringing both of her children with her when she heads out on her tour bus early next month.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Carrie, who’s also mom to 4-year-old Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher, told The Tennessean last year.

“My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

