‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, April 23: Hope & Liam Make Love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 23 promise that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will turn up the heat as they hit the sheets. The couple will take some time to focus on themselves after their rocky start to the year.

Liam was concerned about his marriage. After he and Hope lost Beth, their marriage began to fall apart. Hope became obsessed with Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), prompting Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to leave for Paris. Steffy advised the couple to use the time to heal their marriage and mourn the death of Beth. She figured that they would have more time for each other since they would not be distracted by the girls.

However, even after Steffy left for Paris, Hope was still not paying attention to her marriage. She was soon drawn to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy had just lost his mom and Hope sought to comfort him.

Liam was distraught because Hope was still not giving their marriage the attention it deserved. After being rejected by Hope yet again, he turned to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). They advised him to press on but also thought that he should visit Steffy and the girls in Paris.

Liam decided that he needed to step up his game so that Hope could realize the importance of their vows, per The Inquisitr. He planned a romantic dinner for two at the cabin. Initially, Hope wasn’t sure if she was up for some intimate time with her husband. She said that her body was still mourning. Liam said that they would always grieve Beth’s loss, but that it didn’t have to define them. He wanted them to move forward together. He said he missed her and believed that she missed him too. Pretty soon, the couple kissed and embraced.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Liam will make love. According to Highlight Hollywood, it will be the first time that they reconnect sexually since Beth’s death. B&B spoiler photos show that the two will make love on the couch in the cabin. They appear to be very in love after their time together.

However, Liam isn’t the only man who wants to win Hope’s heart. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has already told Sally Spectra that he has every intention of breaking Hope and Liam up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.