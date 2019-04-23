LeAnn Rimes Shows Serious Skin In Plunging Swimwear While Hitting The Beach With Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with Eddie in a plunging beach look.

LeAnn Rimes left little to the imagination as she hit the beach with husband Eddie Cibrian over the Easter break. The 36-year-old singer told fans that she and her man were celebrating their eighth anniversary together in the caption of the snap, which she shared to her Instagram account on April 22 as she showed off some serious skin in her plunging swimwear.

The cute couple snap showed LeAnn rocking a strappy black top as she spent some quality time with Eddie. While it’s not clear from the photo if the “How Could I Live” singer’s beach look was a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit, the star stunned as she let her long blonde hair to celebrate eight years with the actor.

In the picture, Rimes could be seen with her signature long blonde hair down as she shot a smile to the camera with Cibrian – who was shirltless and sporting what appeared to be dark swimming shorts that matched his wife’s beach ensemble – peeking out from behind her in the background with several grey rocks piled up in the background.

The star appeared to be wearing minimal make-up as she hit the beach with the actor, while Eddie kept his eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of dark shades on his eyes and a black baseball cap on his head which he wore backwards.

In the caption, LeAnn told her more than 404,000 followers that she and Eddie were enjoying the sunny getaway for their anniversary while adding hashtags including #anniversaryvibes and #beachbums.

The sunny swimwear snap came shortly after Rimes joked about taking what she described as an “awkward” Easter photo with her step-kids and Cibrian’s former wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

As The Inquisitr reported, LeAnn uploaded a snap to social media that showed the blended family together for the holiday and referred to it as being pretty “awkward” in the caption.

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images for Maxim

However, she later clarified that there was no issue with the group all being together, admitting that she was actually just referring to the way they were standing.

But when she’s not enjoying some family time, as Rimes showed off in her latest swimwear snap, she is keeping fit after revealing to Us Weekly that she and her husband workout together all the time.

The singer has been very open about her dedication to health and fitness in the past and, as The Inquisitr previously shared, has made it known she’s not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her toned body in a bikini.

Back in August, the star celebrated turning 36-years-old by posing in a metallic shiny silver bikini while enjoying a sunny vacation to Italy.

Rimes left little to the imagination in the two-piece showing off some serious skin in the tiny string top and high-waisted bottoms as she smiled for the camera during the sunny European getaway.