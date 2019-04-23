Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Blasts Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 23 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is a mom on a mission. It seems as if Quinn has decided that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is not good enough for her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and is about to start her meddling ways again. However, Quinn isn’t just meddlesome, she’s dangerous too.

Sally is the new head designer at Forrester Creations. She was lured to come back to FC after Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) left the company abruptly. With the return of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), it’s only natural that they would bump into each other from time to time.

At Forrester Creations recently, Sally told Thomas how much she appreciates his friendship. In turn, Thomas opened up to Sally and revealed that he has never gotten over Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He told Sally, “Hope and I used to be together,” and then made a shocking announcement.

“I’m breaking up Hope and Liam.”

Sally was shocked when Thomas revealed his intentions. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the two will continue their heart-to-heart. However, Quinn will spy them sharing a close moment. Of course, the jewelry designer will jump to her own conclusions about what she saw happening between them.

Thomas goes full steam ahead with his plan to make Hope his own. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7428ydGj4m #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5sjRXKG0VZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2019

According to Highlight Hollywood, Quinn will confront Sally about what she spied. Of course, Sally has nothing to hide and will answer Quinn’s accusations. She knows that whatever occurred between her and Thomas was innocent. She is in love with Wyatt and does not want Thomas back. After all, Thomas sent her packing back to Los Angeles without a cent on her name.

But Quinn is convinced that Sally will cheat on Thomas. She remembers the past and is afraid that her son will be hurt by Sally. She knows that Sally and Thomas were once ready to walk down the aisle together and that they have a past together.

Sally won’t be afraid of Quinn. She knows that Quinn prefers Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) for Wyatt, but she won’t allow Quinn to dictate her love life. Sally knows how much Wyatt has already sacrificed for her and he has proven his love for her time and again. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn won’t be done with Sally. She will attempt to send Sally packing later this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.