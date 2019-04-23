Louis Tomlinson Is No Longer Chasing Hits After His Sister’s Death

One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson has expressed that he is no longer going to chase radio top 40 hits after the death of his sister, Félicité Tomlinson who died last month.

On Twitter, Tomlinson posted a long note to his 33.2 million followers where he expressed he needed to get something off his chest.

“I’ve been thinking a lot more about what success means to me. I feel like I’ve been mistranslating it for the last 3 years,” he wrote.

“Everything I’ve ever known in my career is straight down the middle pop. My expectations and aspirations are all shaped around my experiences, as much as I try and stay realistic I couldn’t help but crave a ‘hit’ single.”

“It’s because of this that I’ve spent so long on this album, trying to fit into top 40 radio when in fact maybe I should start with what I love and work from there instead of trying to fit into top 40 radio,” he continued.

“Over the last few weeks I’ve put a lot of things into perspective and in fact what I should be doing is forgetting about perception and to a certain degree worry less about being defined on commercial success,” he shared.

He mentioned that he isn’t trying to compete with the likes of chart-toppers Drake and Ariana Grande and that he plans to make music that he loves and that his fans will appreciate.

Loading...

Louis debut solo single was in 2016 – “Just Hold On,” which he recorded with Steve Aoki. The single peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and became a global hit. It has since been certified gold in the U.S and the U.K. His follow up release was “Back To You,” with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals; this was the single that became his second top 10 single in the U.K. and his first top 40 in the U.S.

His latest single, “Two Of Us” was released in March this year. The single so far has peaked at No. 64 in the U.K. The Inquisitr reported that the single was dedicated to his mother who lost her battle with leukemia in December 2016.

Out of all the One Direction members, Louis and Liam Payne are the only two not to release an album yet. Zayn Malik was the first and has now released two studio albums, while Niall Horan and Harry Styles both have released one each so far.

Since One Direction went their separate ways, Tomlinson became a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. and was nominated for a National Television Award for TV Judge.