Candice Swanepoel Bares Her Booty In A Nude String Bikini During Easter Hunt

Candice was putting her booty on full display this Easter.

Candice Swanepoel spent her Easter in a pretty revealing bikini. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model shared a snap to her swimwear line’s official Instagram account over the Easter weekend that showed her soaking up the sun during the holiday, while she revealed that she was going on a fun Easter hunt as she flaunted a whole lot of skin.

In the picture uploaded to social media by Tropic of C, the mom of two posed with her back towards the camera as she rocked a pair of dark nude-colored bikini bottoms and a string top, showing off her curves as she looked over her shoulder and smiled towards the camera.

Swanepoel had her signature blonde hair tied up in a bun on the top of her head while she posed with a see-through grey scarf around her thighs.

After The Inquisitr posted photos of her in a red-hot swimsuit, the star could be seen taking a pretty long walk among the palm trees in her skimpy bikini look in the very tropical location as the account revealed that she was doing some “hunting” alongside a bunny emoji to acknowledge her sunny Easter getaway.

But that’s not the only look at her bikini body fans of the Victoria’s Secret angel got over the Easter weekend.

Tropic of C, which Candice recently launched as her first venture into designing her own bikinis and swimsuits, also posted new photos of the stunning supermodel posing in another bikini while on a rope swing in the middle of the jungle.

In multiple uploads posted to Instagram on April 22, Swanepoel rocked slicked back wet hair as she stood on the rope swing above a large pool of water while surrounded by several trees and greenery.

30-year-old Candice showed off her world-famous body in a blue bikini with a balconette-style top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms as she stared off into the distance while showing off her many years of modeling experience to sell the piece from her collection.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the latest bikini snaps followed stunning photos of her rocking a nude and leopard-print two-piece just last week.

Just last month, Candice opened up to Fashion Week Daily about Tropic of C and all the hard work that went into making the move from modeling bikinis to designing them.

“It was a childhood dream of mine. When I was 7, I used to take my mom’s leftover fabric — she was an aerobics teacher — and make my own little bikinis,” Swanepoel told the fashion outlet. “Growing up in the sun in South Africa, I always loved it.”

“When I got into modeling, I became kind of ‘the swimsuit girl,’ and all through those years I would pay close attention to the fit and color and how they made me feel,” Candice then continued of the inspiration behind the line.