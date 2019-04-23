‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, April 22: Thomas Shocks Sally With His Wife-Stealing Plot

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 22 states that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) walked into the cabin and was pleasantly surprised at the romantic setting. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wanted to have a special dinner with his wife and kissed her. She was initially resistant, but Liam said that they would grieve Beth’s death for the rest of their lives. However, he didn’t want that one event to define them. Liam told Hope, “We matter,” per Soap Central.

Hope said that she wanted to connect with her husband but she was struggling with her feelings of guilt regarding the girls. Liam reassured Hope that the girls would be fine and that he needed to help her for now. He told Hope that he didn’t want her to push him away. He wanted to hold and love her. Hope opined that her body was still in mourning. Liam wanted to be the husband that he vowed he would be. He needed his wife. Hope agreed that she needed him too. Hope and Liam kissed and embraced.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) showed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the designs he created for Hope For The Future. He had plans to revitalize the line and wanted to speak to Hope’s team.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge begins to suspect that Thomas might want more than just a friendship with Hope. pic.twitter.com/39hxQ5EREt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2019

After he left, Ridge told Brooke that Thomas may have an ulterior motive. He revealed that Thomas could be interested in Hope. They rehash what Thomas and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) have been through since the death of Caroline. Ridge thought that there might have been another woman in the picture who was not Sally.

Loading...

Thomas spoke to the interns and told them about his plans for Hope For The Future. He reassured Tiffany (Maile Brady), Simon (Achileas Andreas) and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) who were worried about the future of the line. Thomas wanted them to stand behind Hope and HFTF.

Sally heard his rousing speech while she was outside the door. She entered as the interns left. Thomas questioned her about Hope and Liam’s relationship. Sally thought that they had not been intimate for quite some time, per She Knows Soaps. Thomas then told Sally that he had always loved Hope. He quickly added that it did not detract from what he shared with Sally, but he felt that he had never gotten over Hope. He opined that they could make a family with Douglas. Liam would then be free to move on with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. He said that he wanted to break up Hope and Liam. Sally seemed shocked as Thomas shared his plan to steal Liam’s wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.