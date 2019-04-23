Watch Hamburger SV Vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: DFB-Pokal Start Time, Preview, Watch German Cup Semifinal Live

Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV look to continue a dream season if they can get past top three first-division team RB Leipzig in the first DFB-Pokal semifinal.

Manager Hannes Wolf’s Hamburger SV side are on the verge of completing a quick recovery from last season’s disaster, which saw them finish 17th in the German Bundesliga and suffer relegation for the first time in their 100-year history, per Bundesliga.com. In fact, until the end of last season, the Hamburg club held the distinction of being the only German team to play in the top flight continuously through their entire existence. But the team is positioned to jump back into the first-tier Bundeslig, and they also have a shot to advance to the prestigious DFB-Pokal – or German Cup — final. But to do that, they’ll need to get past third-place top-flight side RB Leipzig in a match that will live stream on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Hamburger SV vs. RB Leipzig German Cup semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 54,000-seat Volksparkstadion in Bahrenfeld, Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, April 23. In the United States, the start time is 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Hamburger SV have seen their chance of immediate promotion endangered recently, however, going winless and taking only two points in their most recent five league matches. As a result their hold on second place in Bundesliga 2 — and with it, guaranteed promotion — has shrunk to a mere two points over SC Paderborn 07, accordion to ESPN. The third- and fourth-place teams in Germany’s second division must compete in a playoff to earn the third and final promotion slot.

Leipzig, on the other hand, are about as in-form as they could be — taking clean victories in nine of their last 12 games without a loss, per Soccerway. They also added in a win in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal, squeaking past fellow top-flight side FC Augsburg 2-1 in extra time.

Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen leads RB Leipzig with 17 goals in all competitions. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will live stream the DFB-Pokal match.

