Britney Spears’ Las Vegas Residency Reportedly Halted Partly Due To Low Ticket Sales

Sources said disappointing sales were just one of a myraid of issues jeopardizing the future of the show.

According to Page Six, Britney Spears’ decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency may have more underlying issues than previously thought.

There was genuine worry over father Jamie’s illness, but sources told the media outlet that low ticket sales were also a reason the Domination show was called off.

“A lot of people rely on Britney, so they wanted to milk every cent from this deal. Ticket sales were very soft. The tickets were priced so high.”

A report from The Blast also alleged that Spears’ claim of leaving the residency to care for her father was a distraction to divert from the singer’s “downward spiral” and that she “just could not do” the show.

A “source directly connected to the situation” told the website Spears’ advisors renegotiated a lucrative new agreement with MGM that lasted through the end of 2018, and brought in more money than the Piece of Me residency.

Spears’ people closed the deal, while others in her circle said it was clear that the pop star was not mentally prepared to take on the rigors of such work schedule, and wouldn’t be able to see it through.

Some members of her team continued to push for the show, despite her rapidly deteriorating mental health. Her state gradually worsened until the situation was such that the Vegas show was a no-go unless things greatly improved.

Sources revealed that Jamie was the one that “took action” and made sure Spears received the help she needed. Jamie’s illness and subsequent hospital treatment happened to occur around the same time, and it was decided the situation would be used as a reason to postpone the Vegas shows.

A source said that Spears was in a position where she was unable to care for herself, and stayed in California while her father recovered from surgery in Louisiana.

Spears is reportedly not being held against her will but was unhappy about having to go in for treatment.

Page Six spoke to “a source close to the star” who denied ticket sales were an issue as well as The Blast’s story.

While carrying out her stay at the mental health facility, Page Six reported that Spears was spotted on what was reportedly a “day trip” with boyfriend Sam Asghari over the weekend. She was apparently out for less than 24 hours, for what was her first appearance in public since checking herself into treatment.