Have Breakfast At Tiffany’s For Mother’s Day In Beverly Hills

Indulge your mom's Audrey Hepburn fantasy at the Beverly Hills pop-up cafe.

To answer the question, “what can you give the mom who has everything?”, breakfast at the iconic jewelry store Tiffany’s, made famous on the silver screen by Audrey Hepburn, would be a memorable experience. The newly-remodeled Beverly Hills location of Tiffany & Co. will be serving breakfast for two days only with a unique pop-up cafe.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Tiffany & Co. will celebrate Mother’s Day this year by featuring a pop-up cafe on their patio on May 4 and 5 at their boutique in Beverly Hills. The Rodeo Drive location is taking inspiration from the cafe at the flagship store in New York City and providing people with a once in a lifetime experience to dine with mom at Tiffany & Co., just like Hepburn’s Holly Golightly did on the silver screen.

Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff is stunned and thrilled that people still are interested in replicating the experience from the 1961 movie, starring Audrey Hepburn in that little black dress.

“It’s amazing that so many decades after the publication of Truman Capote’s novel and the film starring Audrey Hepburn, people travel from all over the world to have Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It’s a destination, an experience, a great memory to share with their friends and family.”

There’s an actual breakfast at Tiffany’s coming to Beverly Hills next month https://t.co/vfeZipgqvG pic.twitter.com/CUKMDPXB7F — Eater LA (@eaterla) April 22, 2019

The pop-up Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills will serve a prix fixe breakfast for two days only, with “a selection of pastries — including Holly Golightly’s famous croissant — along with granola, waffles, avocado toast and bagels with the works for $45 per person,” served on Tiffany blue bone china with their custom blend Bellocq Tiffany Tea.

Even better for treating mom is the fact that Tiffany & Co. are donating all proceeds from the pop-up to the Los Angeles-based charity, Baby2Baby, which helps babies and children living below the poverty line with diapers, clothing, and all of the basic necessities.

The idea for the pop-up cafe was inspired by the Blue Box Cafe at the flagship location in New York, where you can, of course, get breakfast or tea at Tiffany’s, according to The Inquisitr. The Blue Box Cafe at the Tiffany & Co. on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street is decked out in that classic Tiffany blue, from walls to tables and banquets. The tableware is all custom, and the fare is classic American, with regionally sourced ingredients. The company says that the menu will remain simple, changing with the seasons to provide their own take on classic New York dishes.