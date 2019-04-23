‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Just For Fun, Here’s The Hot Pie Fan Theory

Could Hot Pie turn up at Winterfell and save the day with his delicious pies?

HBO’s Game of Thrones can sometimes be overly heavy with backstory and plot devices. However, there is one endearing fan theory involving Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) that will warm your heart.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to one Redditor, Hot Pie could turn up at Winterfell and help supply food to the army fighting against the Night King (Vladimír Furdík). And, before fans start wondering if this is merely wish fulfillment, a lot of thought has gone into the theory.

According to the Redditor, it starts with a comment made by Sansa in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. In Episode 1, she wonders how Winterfell is supposed to feed everyone and their armies.

Now, who is an excellent cook?

In addition, Hot Pie could even end up with a new castle thanks to his friendship with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), according to the theory. After all, House Umber was just wiped out by the Night King and his dead army. All it would take would be a good word on Arya’s behalf to bequeath the castle to Hot Pie.

Plus, the Umber castle even has the perfect name for Hot Pie: Last Hearth, a word that is also associated with cooking and the place where Hot Pie would be able to cook all his pies and feed Winterfell’s armies.

HBO

“In case it wasn’t obvious, the twist coming up is that Hot Pie will arrive to feed the Army of the Living (the pies that were promised),” the Redditor explains.

“And in doing so become the Lord of Last Hearth. (House Hotpie; Sigil: Steaming Hot Pie against a field of ice; Words “Never Give Up On The Gravy”).”

While the notion may seem ridiculous, there is a precedent set for strange names in the Game of Thrones universe. Ser Davos is known as the Onion Knight and he went on to do great things even though characters were laughing at his title. And, one of those great things was providing food for armies during Robert’s Rebellion. Which, if this fun theory is correct, could potentially foreshadow Hot Pie turning up to help out at Winterfell as well.

While the threat to Winterfell might be over in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones, there is still the iron throne issue to contend with, which means that if people survive the attack on Winterfell, there will still likely be a lot of armies to feed as they head south to King’s Landing. Once again, Hot Pie might be very much in demand at this point in time.

Plus, with Arya and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) now hooking up in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8, there might even be a royal wedding that needs catering.

The Redditor concludes their Game of Thrones theory by suggesting that the ultimate story in the hit epic fantasy series might not be about the battle for the iron throne at all.

“This isn’t the story of Jon, Dany, Cersei or any of the others. This is the tale of how one young boy learnt to never, ever, give up on the gravy. And because he never gave up on the gravy, Westeros never gave up on him.”

However, as per usual with any fan theory regarding Game of Thrones, viewers will have to tune into further episodes to find out more.

In addition to this Hot Pie theory, as Gizmodo points out, the actor who plays Hot Pie has previously blurred the line between himself and his character by partnering with “food delivery app Deliveroo to open You Know Nothing Jon Dough, a pop-up bakery in the UK that sells direwolf-shaped loaves of bread.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.