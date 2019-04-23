Viral Video Shows Blake Griffin Joining Fans In Chanting ‘Ref, You Suck’ During Pistons Game 4 Loss

Blake Griffin made it very clear how he felt about the officiating in his team’s playoff-ending Game 4 loss on Monday night.

The Detroit Pistons big man was caught on camera joining fans as they chanted “Ref, you suck” following a questionable call during the game. The Pistons were outmatched during the opening-round matchup against the Eastern Conference top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, but many fans believed that the refs had made it even more tilted by favoring the Bucks.

The incident came just after refs had whistled Griffin for a shooting foul on Sterling Brown, who sank both free throws to bring the Bucks to within three just a little more than 90 seconds before halftime.

The whistles were favoring the Bucks for most of the night, and at one point Milwaukee held a 27-8 free throw advantage over the Pistons. By the end of the game, the free throw advantage had grown to 41-12 in favor of the Bucks, ESPN noted.

The seemingly one-sided game led to some frustration for the Pistons fans as they watched the season wither away against the Bucks. Griffin was apparently among them, as the viral video showed.

refs you suck, confirmed by Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/SBzzsuSvWb — Giannis Wobtetokounmpo (@WorldWideWob) April 23, 2019

Blake Griffin never got a chance to express his disappointment at the conclusion of the game. The Pistons big man fouled out with a little more than three minutes remaining in the contest.