Nadine Leopold Flaunts Her Bod In A Green Bikini On Instagram

Nadine Leopold shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans yesterday, and so far there are over 20,000 likes for the post. It’s no wonder, considering the model looked on point while rocking a green velvet bikini. The swimsuit had a classic cut, and the bottoms had side-ties. Nadine stood against a tan backdrop, wearing her hair down and accessorizing with gold hoop earrings. The model also wore necklaces. She looked into the distance while holding onto her head with her right hand. She also popped her right hip slightly, which accentuated her hips.

Since then, Leopold’s shared a couple of selfies too. The Instagram post shows her wearing a vintage-inspired shirt dress with a bold pattern. It was left unbuttoned at the top, and she tied it in the middle at the bottom. The first photo showed her looking down with her left hand by her head, while the second one showed her from a different angle. The second post had more flair, as there were pink and red lights visible at the edges of the photo.

But that’s not all, Nadine also shared the good news that she was featured on the cover of Yodona Magazine recently. The Instagram post has received over 6,000 views so far. The photo that was chosen for the cover showed the model mid-laugh, as she bit on her tongue as she smiled widely. Leopold appeared to be mostly make-up free, as she wore an elaborate headpiece or hat. It included pink straw-like accents along with ruffles.

And what some fans may not realize about Nadine is that her home country is Austria. She opened up to Fox News about what it was like when she first moved to America.

“It was very tough, especially because I was 16 years old and my English wasn’t that great. I come from a really, really small town and things like that just don’t really happen. I was really overwhelmed with everything that was going on.”

“But I had a really good agent who took care of me. My mom was on the phone with me 24/7, which helped a lot. Thank God there was Skype around. I had a really great support system,” she added.

Leopold also explained that rejection is the hardest part of the modeling lifestyle.

“It’s really tough, to go through that, get over it and then feel confident enough to not give up…”

Clearly, Nadine’s been able to pick herself up and get back at it, because she’s been able to find success over the years.